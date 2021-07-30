https://theleoterrell.com/whistleblowers-accuse-biden-hhs-every-effort-used-to-downplay-covid-spread-in-migrant-children-facilities/

The Washington Examiner reports that U.S. border officials will soon be releasing the number of encountered illegal immigrants in June. The numbers are mind-blowing. Officials are “expected to reveal soon that they encountered nearly 190,000 illegal immigrants in June, a 450% explosion over last June.”

“Unofficial and preliminary calculations suggest the number will be 188,000, said a knowledgeable source.” Immediately after taking office, President Joe Biden responded to critics of his border control rhetoric and policies by saying an increase in crossings was “seasonal.”

“there is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March. It happens every year” said Biden in his very first press conference since he took office.

Despite Biden talking about illegal immigration just like one would allergies, he was obviously wrong. The Washington Examiner reports:

Typically in summer, numbers do decline on the southern border. Last June, the total was 33,000. In June 2019, it was 104,311 and in 2018, 43,189. The June 2020 numbers were affected by the COVID-19 rules barring entry and former President Donald Trump’s diplomatic success in getting Mexico to hold migrants pending approval of their applications to enter the United States.

That all changed when Biden came to office. In May, there were 180,034 arrests, a 20-year high. The continued surge shows that migrants are pouring over the border in historic numbers no matter the travel conditions and are breaking historical trends. What’s more, each week, the administration has given new signals that it is dismantling Trump-era immigration restrictions and ending deportations for all but the worst criminals and terrorists.

Former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan said, “so much for the ‘seasonal’ lie they tried to fly that when it gets hotter, the numbers go down.” Morgan also stated the horrific reality that with the surge came higher numbers of rescues and attempted rescues by border officers, as well as the discovery of dead migrants attempting to reach the U.S.

“When you have open-border policies, people say, ‘I’m coming. I’m going to risk everything” said Morgan. “That’s why I keep saying that the most inhumane thing we do for migrants is to open our borders because you are telling them that their lives are worth risking because once they get here, they are going to be let in, and that’s exactly what’s happening.”

