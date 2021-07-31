https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/10-injured-nyc-shooting-3-victims-were-gang-members-shooters-escaped-mopeds?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Ten people were wounded, including three gang members, in a shooting near a laundromat and barbershop in Queens, New York, on Saturday night, according to police reports.

Two hooded and masked men shot into a crowd on foot; two other men then rode up on mopeds and picked up the shooters, Fox News reported.

There were bystanders on the sidewalk and a party a few doors down at a restaurant when the shooting occurred, just before 11 p.m.

Police said that eight males and two females, ranging from ages 19 to 72, were wounded and hospitalized. They all had non-life-threatening injuries, with the worst being a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Seven of the victims were innocent bystanders, but the other three were members of the Trinitario street gang and were believed to be the intended targets, according to authorities.

“This was a brazen, coordinated attack, for lack of a better word,” New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a news conference. “This is unacceptable, and it has to stop.”

Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams said in a separate news conference on Sunday that it was a “mass shooting.”

“Trust me when I tell you, if you allow gangs to get footholds in this city, we have a real problem,” Adams said. “This is a crisis.”

As of Sunday morning, no one was in custody.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

