Traffic signs are seen at the athletes' village for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

August 1, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Sunday six Games-related people had their accreditation revoked for violating rules imposed to hold safe Games amid the pandemic.

One person from overseas has been hospitalised but not in a serious condition, Toshiro Muto also said at a press briefing.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

