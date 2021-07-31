https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/andrew-cuomo-begs-businesses-return-new-york-city-destroying-new-york-lockdowns/

Tyrannical lockdowns have destroyed New York.

Businesses have fled New York in the thousands.

Now, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is begging them to come back.

FOX Business reported:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for companies to end remote work and bring staff back to the office by Labor Day in order to support local businesses, or New York City will suffer.

In a virtual meeting with the Association for a Better New York, Cuomo said that while remote work, like remote schooling, was OK in the short term, people need to return to being in person.

“Remember, we have to get people back and we have to get people back in volume. If you were to see a 15% decline of people coming back to New York City, that would have a devastating impact on the commercial market,” Cuomo said.

“We need people coming back,” he reiterated later on. “Say to your workforce, ‘By Labor Day, everyone is back in the office.’”

“We need that volume to support the restaurants and the shops, the services,” Cuomo continued. “It’s not just about your business. It’s about all the spinoff effect economic activity that your workers bring to the surrounding community.”