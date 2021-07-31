https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/arizona-audit-update-with-dr-kelli-ward/

Ken Bennett granted full audit access, will remain Arizona Senate liaison

PHOENIX – Following a week of uncertainty after his access was restricted, Ken Bennett said he will continue in his role of Arizona Senate liaison for the Republican-ordered Maricopa County election audit as it moves into the reporting phase.

State Senate President Karen Fann and Bennett announced a deal Friday to keep Bennett involved after he threatened to abandon the project over what he said was a lack of transparency from Cyber Ninjas, the audit’s lead contractor. The dispute arose as the hands-on portion of the review was coming to a close.

“With his expertise in Arizona elections and his firsthand knowledge of the ongoing audit, Ken and the Senate team will have full access to all audit work spaces, procedures and data as we verify the draft findings when completed,” Fann and Bennett said in a joint statement.

“He will preserve and protect the strict confidentiality of all information, findings, results and conclusions until the time they are appropriately communicated in final report(s) to the Senate and public, whether it be work of Cyber Ninjas or any additional work the Senate performs.”

