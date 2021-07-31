https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/arrested-for-facebook-post/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Patrick Allard, a frequent critic of Manitoba’s lockdown, has been arrested yet again, this time for a Facebook post. Sydney Fizzard spoke to Allard to hear his side of the story of an arrest for an event that didn’t even happen.

On July 21, Patrick made a post about the upcoming CFL game on Facebook. He wrote, “there’s only two roads into the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium. I think we can block both with a rather small amount of people on August 5th ahead of their game.” As a follow up remark on Instagram, Patrick alluded to the notion that this could be a “super spreader event” and voiced his concerns for fellow Manitobans attending the game, as well as his concerns that the Bombers team is now seemingly in support of medical segregation.

This led to Patrick’s arrest shortly after his posts. A media release from the Winnipeg Police Service stated that this was due to Patrick “failing to comply with condition of release order.” The condition in question being for him not to plan any more gatherings, nor invite anyone to any gatherings, contrary to public health orders.

Full story at Rebel News…