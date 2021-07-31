https://thelibertydaily.com/axios-shills-for-cdc-showing-low-numbers-of-vaccinated-covid-cases-they-omitted-one-important-fact/

A bombshell headline dropped on Axios this morning that was intended to assuage concerns over the Delta Variant infecting vaccinated Americans. Titled, “Chart: Less than 0.1% of vaccinated Americans infected with COVID-19,” it was an obvious means of saying, “Hey, don’t listen to the anti-vaxxers, just get vaxxed!”

They went through the numbers and highlighted how rare it is for an unvaccinated person to get infected. This comes on the heels of a week in which news continued to break about “breakthrough cases” rising in the nation.

While they went into great detail about how less than 0.1% of vaccinated people are getting infected, they omitted on extremely important fact. Less than 0.1% of UNVACCINATED people are getting infected as well.

Even in the most extremely vaccinated areas where the unvaccinated SHOULD be seeing a much higher rate of infection, the numbers still favor vaccine skeptics. In San Francisco, for example, the average case rate for unvaccinated people is 36.8 per 100,000 people, or under 0.04%.

If you want to get vaccinated, fine. That’s your choice and we’re still a free country. But there is no reason for vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, or incentives for people to get vaccinated. Let the people choose for themselves!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

