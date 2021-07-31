https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/07/31/biden-appoints-man-to-religious-freedom-commission-for-one-reason-he-publicly-criticized-trump-n1466024

Khizr Khan, who spoke at the 2016 Democratic Convention about Donald Trump’s immigration policies that banned entry to the U.S. of citizens from some Muslim countries, has been appointed by Joe Biden to the Religious Freedom Commission.

Khan’s son Humayun Khan was killed in a suicide attack in Iraq in 2004. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor after the fatal attack

Trump decided to disparage the Khan family after the Khizr attacked him during a speech at the Democratic Convention. His remarks drew widespread condemnation from members of both parties.

“The nominations represent an important step in the Biden Administration’s commitment to build a government that reflects the diversity of our nation,” Council on American Islamic Relations National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Khan said that to be appointed by Biden makes him “so proud,” referring to the president as a “champion of tolerance.” Khan, who immigrated to the United States in 1980, lives in Virginia and is the founder of the Constitution Literacy and National Unity Project. Khan is one of two American Muslims named to key posts. Biden also announced his intent to nominate Rashad Hussain as ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom.

Biden often goes out of his way to disrespect Trump.

“We need the world to see how we disagree yet remain faithful to our country,” Khan said. He added that as a second-year law student he dove into the US Constitution. Of all the human rights in the nation’s guiding document, Khan said the one that stands out the most is the First Amendment. “I don’t mean to say that it’s a perfect document … there’s still a lot of that needs to be done,” Khan said. “I reflect on that, and I become more formed in my belief that … we must speak, we must share, we must learn from each other because it teaches us with equal dignity, freedom. Something that we all cherish.”

Khan’s notoriety was bestowed upon him by a rabid, anti-Trump media. It was not earned in any way, shape, or form. He is not deserving to be on any commission at all due to his taking part in a divisive, purely partisan political stunt where his religion was used to highlight Biden’s differences with Trump.

This is Biden at his most ugly, partisan self. The idea that Biden shows “tolerance” to anyone is absurd. He shows his hatred for his political opponents by throwing this nomination in their faces.

