July 31, 2021

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The union workers at Bombardier Inc’s Toronto business-jet assembly plant on Saturday ratified new, three-year collective bargaining agreements, officially ending a strike that started last week, according to a statement.

The approximately Bombardier 1,500 workers who belong to Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, voted to accept preliminary deals reached on Friday, which include wage increases and higher monthly pension benefits, the union said.

The union did not say exactly when work would resume at the facility.

Bombardier’s strong-selling Global 7500, which lists for $73 million and is a key revenue generator for the pure play business-jet maker, is assembled at the Toronto production site.

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada’s 700 workers who had made Dash 8-400 turboprops at the same facility remain on strike as negotiations between Unifor and the company continue, the statement said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Alistair Bell and Daniel Wallis)

