Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and co-workers of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Dan Cox, who died in a vehicle accident this morning. Dan was one of a kind and a true leader among the agents pic.twitter.com/j6fKNPBwtY — NBPC 2544 (@NBPC2544) July 31, 2021

TUCSON, AZ – Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent Dan Cox, and a civilian motorist died in a head-on collision on State Route 86 outside of Sells, Arizona at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, July 31. According to Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin, multiple emergency response agencies, including a life flight, responded to the scene.

A short time after the collision, both the Agent Cox and the driver of the other vehicle were pronounced dead.