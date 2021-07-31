https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/border-patrol-agent-dies-in-car-crash-photo/

Posted by Kane on July 31, 2021 10:12 pm

TUCSON, AZ – Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent Dan Cox, and a civilian motorist died in a head-on collision on State Route 86 outside of Sells, Arizona at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, July 31. According to Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin, multiple emergency response agencies, including a life flight, responded to the scene.

A short time after the collision, both the Agent Cox and the driver of the other vehicle were pronounced dead.

