The Washington Examiner reports that President Trump is holding ‘cabinet meetings’ in New Jersey.

Former President Donald Trump has been holding meetings with “Cabinet members” at his golf club in New Jersey this week, according to a top ally.

Mark Meadows, who was Trump’s final White House chief of staff, said the work at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, is focused on “what comes next” with regards to 2022 and 2024 elections, after which Newsmax host Steve Cortes (himself a former Trump adviser) asked whether he wanted to break any news about his meetings with the former president.

“We met with several of our Cabinet members tonight,” Meadows said. “We actually had a follow-up member — meeting with some of our Cabinet members, and as we were looking at that. We were looking at what does come next. I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this, Steve: We wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket.”