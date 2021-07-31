https://www.oann.com/britains-covid-19-cases-down-by-33-over-past-week/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=britains-covid-19-cases-down-by-33-over-past-week

July 31, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has reported 26,144 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Saturday, meaning the fall in cases between July 25 and July 31 stood at 33% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 71 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day increase to 9.2%.

A total of 46.81 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by July 30 and 38.13 million people had received a second dose.

