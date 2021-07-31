https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610670a0bbafd42ff588c43a
Cases of COVID-19 are surging in the U.S., largely due to the spread of the delta variant. Earlier this summer, an average of 11,000-15,000 cases per day were r……
Former congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul has always been a watchdog for freedom and liberty in America. He is now speaking out against the Democrats for their politically motivated inves…
A French hospital union boss has said a health pass will not be enough to curb another wave of Covid-19, and urged the government to make vaccination compulsory for everyone….
Police are investigating a disturbance in the Olympic village involving athletes and alcohol that left one Games official with a sprained leg. …
A new study found a less than 1 percent probability that a growing imbalance between the amount of energy Earth absorbs and what it emits out occurred naturally….