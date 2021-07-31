https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/cdc-wins-covid-olympics-verbal-gymnastics/

The backward somersaults, repeated leaps of faith followed by the forward triple flip has placed the Centers for Disease Control aka CDC on the Gold Medal stand of the Covid Olympics. But the CDC’s name has been changed based on its award-winning performance over the past six months. It is now officially the Center for Disinformation and Confusion.

Within the last 24 hours, the CDC insists that there is a tiny risk of serious COVID-19 infections among the vaccinated and that 75% of the COVID patients in a recent surge of infections in Massachusetts were fully vaccinated. Got it? Tiny risk and then more jabbed then unjabbed get the Chinese plague.

Read the excerpts yourself. Here’s the NY Post with the teeny tiny risk:

But the NBC folks report vaccines will not keep you safe, per the CDC:

A sobering scientific analysis published Friday found that three-quarters of the people infected during an explosive coronavirus outbreak fueled by the delta variant were fully vaccinated. The report on the Massachusetts cases, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, offers key evidence bolstering the hypothesis that vaccinated people can spread the more transmissible variant and may be a factor in the summer surge of infections. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/cdc-study-shows-three-fourths-of-people-infected-in-massachusetts-covid-19-outbreak-were-vaccinated-but-few-required-hospitalization/ar-AAMKWoW

It is not just its hilarious contradictory guidance on vaccines that garnered the CDC its Gold Medal status. Got to give the CDC credit as well for its mask buffoonery. You may want to sit down before reading the CDC record of flip-floppery over the last year (it will make you dizzy).

“Masks are not effective and not needed in public” – CDC “Wear a mask & save lives” – CDC “Double mask is the most effective way to stop the spread” – CDC “You no longer need to wear a mask if you are vaccinated” – CDC “You must wear a mask even if vaccinated” – CDC

https://twitter.com/grantbotma/status/1421181024906645510?s=21

Next on the Medal stand, getting the Silver, is that crusty, old political hack, Nancy Pelosi. Do you remember just a few months back when the Botox Cover Girl was a big proponent of privacy?

FLASHBACK: Last year, Nancy Pelosi said the federal government “cannot require someone to be vaccinated,” saying “it’s a matter of privacy.” pic.twitter.com/J4dozJ51Fb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 30, 2021

She is moving those goalposts and is vying for the Josef Stalin statuette, awarded every fall to the man or woman who best embodies the tyranny of terror demonstrated by old Uncle Joe, who helped murder more than 20 million of his own countrymen and women. And it is not just for her appalling hypocrisy with regards to vaccines and masks, she gets extra points for rampant corruption. Mama Pelosi has teed up her husband, who has been taking full advantage of contradictory US Government policies by trading stock options and salting away millions in profits. Corporate and political buggery is a great way to enrich yourself if you can just snag a seat at the feeding trough. Nancy Pelosi is verified royalty on this count.

The only saving grace from the unfolding disaster of the Biden Administration’s COVID is that millions of Americans are now laughing at him and his ineptitude. Eating a booger off of his chin is an apt metaphor for the lies Biden and his team of mental midgets are trying to feed the American citizenry.

