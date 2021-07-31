https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/07/31/doggone-discrimination-academics-claim-bias-against-pit-bulls-is-racist-n419272
About The Author
Related Posts
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy