https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6105b9d0bbafd42ff588be01
Interest in homeschooling has surged over the last year, as lockdowns, face mask mandates and social distancing – combined with teachers’ unions efforts to keep school closed – have damaged the public…
So far, the Biden administration has taken the focus of Joe Biden the candidate on climate issues seriously, especially the campaign commitment he made to the realization of a net-zero power grid by 2…
A small business owner in Prairie Grove, Illinois was cited twice and fined $200 by the village for flying American flags outside his restaurant around the Fourth of July. Terry Trobiani, the owner of…
Wisconsin patriots are calling for a rally at the state capital next Friday from noon to 1:30 pm to demand that the Republican leadership in the state order a full forensic audit in the state like was…