In this issue of The McCullough Report, we have some grave news about a concerning set of developments that have taken the COVID-19 crisis response and its consequences to the world to a whole new level. With the backdrop that free speech and scientific discourse is the bedrock of our advancement of medicine, this announcement has come into doctors:

FSMB: SPREADING COVID-19 VACCINE MISINFORMATION MAY PUT MEDICAL LICENSE AT RISK WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 29, 2021) – The Federation of State Medical Boards’ Board of Directors released the following statement in response to a dramatic increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health care professionals on social media platforms, online and in the media:

“Physicians who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license. Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not. They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus-driven for the betterment of public health. Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk.”

The great concern is how people in positions of authority discern “information” from “misinformation.” My approach has been to rely upon published reports and my interpretation of the data within these reports. While doctors commonly disagree about the inferences, we can many times come to a common understanding.

The case at hand is the failure of the COVID-19 vaccines to stop the Delta Variant and the emerging sources of data leading to the conclusion that the vaccines are not generally safe. So at a time of major moves by federal agencies, health systems, and schools to call for mandates of the COVID-19 vaccines, there is concern that the only voice left to discuss the risks and benefits of these injections will be snuffed out by very serious actions such as loss of medical license or lawsuits by parties intending to harm physicians and other healthcare providers.

The monologue in this edition of The McCullough Report is dedicated to these crucial issues. On the show this week, we have a special guest, Dr. Valerie Kreutz, MD from Porto Alegre in Brazil, and she will update us on the successful multidrug treatment of ambulatory COVID-19.

So let’s get real, let’s get loud, on America Outloud Talk Radio, this is The McCullough Report!

