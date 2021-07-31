https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-26

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here, we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. Professor Who Called On UPenn To Revoke Trump’s Degree Is Running For U.S. Senate – The Daily Wire

University of Pennsylvania professor Eric Orts, who once called on the school to revoke former President Donald Trump’s undergraduate degree, is running for the U.S. Senate. Orts was among the six professors who asked the university’s administration to investigate unsubstantiated claims that Trump — a Wharton graduate — cheated on his SAT exam.

9. Democratic Rep. Claims Critical Race Theory Not Taught In Elementary Schools – The Federalist

During an interview with Axios, South Carolina Democratic Rep. James Clyburn denied that Critical Race Theory is being taught in elementary school. Clyburn said that his opponents use Critical Race Theory as a “red herring” and claimed that the ideology is taught exclusively at the university level.

8. Nation’s Largest 4-Year Public University System Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines For Students And Faculty – The Daily Wire

California State University, the nation’s largest four-year public university system, announced that it would require all faculty, staff, and students accessing facilities at any of its campuses to be immunized against COVID-19 for the fall term. Administrators cited “evolving circumstances” for “announcing the pending requirement now without waiting for any further action by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

7. Arizona State University Hires CRT Scholar For Its Music, Dance, And Theatre School – The College Fix

Arizona State University hired a new faculty member in its School of Music, Dance, and Theater whose music research focuses on race and racism. Assistant Professor of Music Learning and Teaching Joyce McCall studies “double consciousness theory” and culturally relevant pedagogy, as well.

6. West Virginia University Librarian: Saying Lesbians Are Going Extinct Is ‘The Latest Form Of Transphobia’ – The College Fix

West Virginia humanities librarian Lynne Stahl accused people of being “transphobic” if they question why the number of lesbians has stagnated while transgenderism has risen. Her article comes after a Gallup poll revealed that more Americans identified as LGBTQ between 2017 and 2021, though the number of people who identify as lesbian remained almost the same.

5. Biden’s Education Department Office For Civil Rights Nominee Refuses To Condemn Racial Discrimination – American Enterprise Institute

President Joe Biden’s Education Department Office for Civil Rights nominee refused to condemn racial discrimination during her nomination hearings. The head of the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights is in charge of deciding whether to investigate parent and student complaints, including ones about Critical Race Theory. GOP leaders introduced legislation to mandate the Office for Civil Rights investigate all claims related to Critical Race Theory.

4. Virginia Teacher Placed On ‘Administrative Leave’ After Questioning The District’s Equity Training Program – The Daily Wire

Virginia teacher Shelly Norden was placed on administrative leave after questioning the school district’s equity training program. Norden used her social media accounts to discuss the problematic nature of “Deep Equity” training, which landed her in trouble with the school’s equity lead and other top administrators.

3. University of Illinois-Chicago Prof Reported To School For Urging Students To Turn Assignment In On-Time – The College Fix

A professor at the University of Illinois-Chicago created a GroupMe chat with students to allow them to ask questions about an upcoming assignment. One student asked if they could pick a different topic the night before the assignment was due. In response, the professor reminded the student that the assignment was due the next day. The student reported the professor for being inconsiderate of student anxiety.

2. University Of California Medical Prof Apologizes For Saying ‘Pregnant Women’ – The Daily Wire

A professor of medicine within the University of California system apologized to his students for saying the word “pregnant women,” instead of “pregnant people,” in a medical classroom. The professor sent the apology via email and said that it was inappropriate to imply that only women can give birth.

1. Minnesota Students Told To Hide ‘Equity Survey’ Questions From Parents – New York Post

A Minnesota student claimed that she was told to keep the content of an “equity survey” from their parents, including questions about gender identity. “My teacher said that I could not skip any questions even when I didn’t understand them,” the young student said. “One question asked us what gender we identify with.”

