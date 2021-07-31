https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/31/fake-margot-cleveland-dissects-ny-times-story-dems-are-citing-as-proof-trump-tried-to-get-doj-to-overturn-the-election/

This week the New York Times published a story that Democrats are citing as evidence that after the November election last year, then-President Trump tried to get the Justice Department to overturn the election results:

NEW: DOJ officials told Trump that the department had no power to change the outcome of the election. He replied that he did not expect that:

“Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me.”https://t.co/bpl2o2W7bq — Katie Benner (@ktbenner) July 30, 2021

And this statement constitutes evidence of an intent to overthrow the government/stop the lawfully elected incoming president from assuming power. How much additional evidence of Trump’s crimes will DOJ require before indicting him? JusticeMatters https://t.co/oMOzDwjwT8 — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) July 30, 2021

Trump directly instructed DOJ to take steps to overturn the election. He told them, “just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.” I will use every tool at my disposal to ensure all witness testimony is secured without delay. More⤵ https://t.co/iejMftJch9 pic.twitter.com/T78BUaHdIY — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) July 30, 2021

The Federalist’s Margo Cleveland took a deep dive into the Times’ story and found some additional context worth mentioning:

THREAD: @nytimes broke news this morning re notes of post-election meeting between Trump & top DOJ officials. https://t.co/oAMugVy7QI 1/ — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2021

2/ This section here is absolutely damning: pic.twitter.com/wsLNEqZpJd — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2021

3/ It reads as if the President told his DOJ to tell American public the election was corrupt even after the DOJ told him there was no evidence to back it up. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2021

BUT…

4/ But then I remember this is @nytimes. And read on…. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2021

5/ This section comes later in the article: pic.twitter.com/EYFXqFXsrV — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2021

6/ That quote seems very close to the earlier paraphrase, leading me to wonder, did the notes really said in this order: pic.twitter.com/ZjoR7zr7t2 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2021

7/ Such notes have an entirely different meaning than both the intro pic.twitter.com/DdXu1an4Ep — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2021

8/ And the original presentation: pic.twitter.com/6X9m9It2QG — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2021

9/ So which was it @nytimes: Did Trump tell DOJ to say election was corrupt in relation to no evidence off fraud or in response to DOJ saying they could discover quickly if PA had more votes than voters but that they couldn’t reverse the election? — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2021

10/10 Those are 2 VERY different things. And sadly I don’t trust you to report the truth, so how about posting the notes for America to judge? — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2021

Notes posted (if accurate) expose @nytimes as fake news again: pic.twitter.com/42KiprQeU5 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2021

The Times didn’t provide the full context? Say it ain’t so!

Great job exposing NYT intentionally spreading misinformation, Margo!

👇thread https://t.co/h67fViBkeo — ☘️PIP☘️ (@pao91855) July 31, 2021

From the rag sheet NY Times, another example of “fake news” embraced by the radical left. https://t.co/ixdWaZrTcv — Bill, (@Billenjoylife) July 31, 2021

Margot calls out the NYT for #fakenews and she has the receipts! https://t.co/6RKBjGL41b — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) July 31, 2021

