https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61060e30bbafd42ff588c0e1
American Caeleb Dressel has won his fifth gold medal of the Tokyo Games, finishing off one of the great performances in Olympic history…
If you want to make sense of what appears to be America’s rapid descent into cultural madness, the Public Religion Research Institute’s (PRRI) newly released……
Gavin Newsom wants you to know his kids are not political weapons. Your kids, however, are another story. California’s governor……
In a very thoughtful recent piece at American Greatness, Adam Ellwanger argues that “Conservatism Is Over,” so it is time for the Right to adopt a new……
In the early hours of November 4th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a batch of 143,379 ballots, all for Joe Biden were dropped. We’ve unearthed an email that shows the culprits behind the ‘drop’ were laughin…