https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/07/31/five-high-profile-mega-companies-issued-vaccine-mandates-this-week/

Mainstream media. Big Tech. Retail. Entertainment. Giants in these and other industries are issuing vaccine mandates left and right. The rise of the Delta Variant in both notoriety and number of infections has been used as fuel for these “woke” companies to embrace the mandates and threaten employees.

Below are three articles from our friends and partners that highlight the five highest profile mega-companies issuing mandates this week alone…

Google and Facebook Just Announced Mandatory Vaccines for All Their Own Employees, Unleashing a Spike Protein Death Wave That Will Devastate Their Own Ranks

Article by Ethan Huff at Natural News.

If they want to continue being allowed to work, employees at Google and Facebook are now being told that they must get injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) or else be fired.

Earlier in the week, both tech giants announced the Fauci Flu shots are mandatory for all United States employees, representing a reversal from a Dec. 2020 policy that said forced jabs would not be a requirement in order to stay employed.

“As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our U.S. campuses to be vaccinated,” proclaimed Lori Goler, Facebook’s vice president of people.

“How we implement this policy will depend on local conditions and regulations. We will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves. We continue to work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s health and safety.”

On the same day, Google announced that “anyone coming to work on Google campuses” will also need to get jabbed with a Trump Vaccine. Previously, Twitter was the only Big Tech company that was requiring injections for its on-campus employees.

JUST SAY NO to experimental death chemicals from the government

The joint decisions come on the heels of a ruling by California Gov. Gavin Newsom demanding that all public and medical employees get jabbed in order to keep their jobs. New York has also implemented a similar policy for its state and medical employees.

At the federal level, “frontline” workers at the Veterans Affairs agency are being told to roll up their sleeves or get fired. Pedo Joe is also expected to announce that all federal employees will need to either get injected or comply with weekly testing for the rest of their lives.

Beijing Biden reportedly conspired with the Department of Justice to declare Chinese Virus injection mandates “legal,” which opens the floodgates for even more mandates, both in the public and private sectors.

According to Hunter’s dad, it is probably, he hopes, legal to force Americans to get jabbed with mRNA that will forever erase their “God imprint,” rendering them as non-playable characters (NPCs) for the deep state to manipulate for its own benefit.

Since Chinese Virus shots have not been officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), instead holding “emergency use authorization” (EUA), the mandates might not be immediate. Once the FDA grants its blessing upon the experimental drugs, however, all bets are off.

The Office of Legal Counsel at the DOJ claims that because Trump Vaccines are now widely available across the U.S., with most willing people having already gotten them, there is no reason why both the public and private sectors cannot now mandate that the “hesitant” get them in order to buy and sell, as well as eat.

“Public sector entities need to move as quickly as possible,” added corrupt New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who recently decided that all city employees must get vaccinated for Chinese Germs immediately or else be fired.

“I think that will be helpful,” he added. “We have got to put pressure on this situation.”

A commenter of ours said it right by describing the past year and a half as such:

“To summarize:

1) You don’t need it

2) It might kill you

3) You MUST take it

4) NOBODY is liable for damages

5) Many will profit

6) Your employer can MAKE you (even if only because they hate Trump supporters)

7) It’s a violation of informed consent laws in the Nuremberg Code of 1947

8) It’s a crime against humanity”

As more vaccinated people get injured and die from the Trump Vaccines, you will find coverage about it ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

Walt Disney, Walmart Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for US Employees, Alters Mask Policy

Article by Lorenz Duchamps from The Epoch Times.

The Walt Disney Company and Walmart announced a new policy on Friday that will require every employee working for the company in the United States to be vaccinated against the CCP virus.

Disney’s new measure will give both salaried and non-union hourly employees across the nation 60 days to be compliant, the company said in a statement. Newly hired employees will also be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment.

“Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions,” according to the statement.

The company added that it also started conversations with union leaders representing employees over COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees,” Disney said. The international family entertainment and media enterprise has about 203,000 employees and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

It is unclear how many employees are affected and if workers will be given the option to show a weekly COVID-19 test as other companies with similar proof of vaccination mandates have allowed.

Disney’s policy was announced as several big-tech companies, including Google and Facebook, said in July that every American employee must get the jab before stepping back into office.

Also on Friday, Arkansas-based multinational retailer Walmart said all employees at its headquarters and managers who travel within the United States must be vaccinated by early October.

“We’re hoping that will influence even more of our frontline associates to become vaccinated,” said Scott Pope, a Walmart spokesman.

The retailer, which announced in May that fully vaccinated employees could work without masks, also reversed its mask policy for employees working in stores, clubs, distribution facilities, and warehouses. Going forward, they will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates, even if they have been vaccinated.

Walmart is also encouraging customers to wear masks in stores located in areas with surging cases and will be adding back signs at the entrances. It will also bring back so-called health ambassadors who will be stationed at the entrances and hand out masks.

The reversal in its mask policy came three days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) altered its CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus-related guidance once again, telling people to wear masks in some areas even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus that causes the disease COVID-19.

New research into outbreaks from several states and other countries “indicate[s] that on rare occasions some vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others.” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, told reporters on a call.

The research indicates that vaccinated people who contract the Delta variant have the same viral load, or amount of virus, as unvaccinated people, and that vaccinated people can transmit the variant.

“This new science is worrisome and warrants an update to our recommendations,” Walensky said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Deep State Mouthpiece Washington Post to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines for Its Own Employees

Article by Arsenio Toledo from Natural News.

Mainstream media outlet the Washington Post has announced that it will require its employees to get vaccinated before they return to office in September.

The newspaper’s move was announced by publisher Fred Ryan in a memo to employees released on Tuesday, July 27. The decision was made just as the paper plans to reopen its offices and ask employees, including more than 1,000 journalists, to come to work three days per week starting September.

“In the many conversations I had had with Post employees across all departments, I have heard the genuine concerns they have for themselves and their families with new COVID variants emerging,” wrote Ryan. “Accordingly, our plan is to require all Washington Post employees to demonstrate proof of full COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment beginning with our September 13 office return.”

Company contractors and guests who want to enter the Washington Post’s main office building in downtown Washington, D.C. will also need to prove they are fully vaccinated before they will be allowed to enter.

The company said it will grant exemptions for people with well-documented medical conditions and religious concerns, as is the requirement under federal law. These exemptions will have to be documented with the human resources team and approved by the company.

Ryan said in the memo announcing the mandate that an “overwhelming majority” of Washington Post employees are already fully vaccinated and have shown the company proof of their vaccinations.

Find the best curated and aggregated conservative news at

“I do not take this decision lightly,” said Ryan. “However, in considering the serious health issues and genuine safety concerns of so many Post employees, I believe this plan is the right one.”

“I urge you to move quickly to arrange for vaccination,” said Ryan in the conclusion of his statement. “Or, if you cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons, please reach out to our HR team.”

Washington Post the first major mainstream news company to require vaccines

The Washington Post, owned by the billionaire founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos, joins a growing number of corporations in the United States that are making the vaccination a condition for continued employment. This is despite the fact that the experimental vaccines have caused thousands upon thousands of deaths and serious side effects that have left people mentally and physically disabled. There is no doubt that many Washington Post staffers will also experience serious side effects after getting the vaccines.

It should also be noted that the vaccines have not received the full approval of the Food and Drug Administration. Instead. the vaccines are being administered under emergency use authorization agreements. Full approval is not expected until the end of the year or in early 2022. (Related: Moderna representative ADMITS vaccine is experimental and everyone taking it is part of a clinical trial with unknown consequences.)

The Washington Post is one of the first media companies to mandate vaccinations, along with fellow mainstream news outlet CNN. Other big media corporations have so far only encouraged employees to get vaccinated without outright requiring it.

Many other companies are resisting mandating vaccines, but not because they respect the ability of their employees to make their own choices regarding their health. They are refusing to mandate the vaccines because they are wary of litigation, backlash and, in some instances, the risk of losing important employees.

Some legal experts even believe that vaccine mandates are illegal, especially since they are still experimental.

“We don’t believe that any state or government can force these COVID shots, especially because they are still under emergency use authorization,” said Matthew Staver, chairman of the conservative and pro-religious liberty legal organization Liberty Counsel.

Learn more about the growing number of corporations that are coercing their employees into getting vaccinated with the threat of unemployment by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Sources include:

The pressure continues to mount even as science tells us not to force vaccines on the young and healthy. Is this the “new normal” they were referring to when the pandemic first came to light?

American Patriots Uniting to Fight Tyranny from, Well, Everywhere

We’re building a new conservative news network. Based on responses from fellow patriots, we’re heading in the right direction.

It may be hard to believe based on what we’re seeing around the nation today, but there are many reasons to be hopeful. First and foremost, the false narrative that most of America hates traditional values or the foundations of our nation are finally being proven false. Despite the best efforts of globalists and Neo-Marxists, patriotic Americans are starting to unify in droves. Meanwhile, Joe Biden can barely muster a half-filled auditorium to deliver his message to the scant few watching CNN and the paid shills in the “crowd.”

The “silent majority” that drove Donald Trump to victory in 2016 and 2020 (yes, he won by a landslide but was robbed along with the American people) is finally starting to realize we cannot stay silent any longer. We used to win with our votes, but those are being stolen. We used to win with truth, but the radical left and their agents in mainstream media, Big Tech, and academia are building a post-truth society to drown out reality. Today, we are waking up to the realization that only through direct action and fearlessly spreading the truth can we overcome the nefarious forces working against us.

We are proud to be working our way up to the tip of the conservative media spear. Our network is growing. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

