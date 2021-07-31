https://thelibertyloft.com/for-democrats-not-wearing-masks-is-more-a-crime-than-murder-and-violence/

Democrats are insisting on compliance with their mask orders or face arrests. But they are more than willing to allow murderers and violent criminals to walk around on the streets without punishment and police to stop them.

A.F. Branco July 31, 2021

