Law Professor Todd Zywicki with Laura Ingraham on Thursday

(LifeSiteNews) — A George Mason University (GMU) law professor who has recovered from COVID-19 is threatening to sue the institution for requiring him to take a COVID-19 vaccine despite his natural immunity.

GMU is requiring all students to be fully vaccinated by August 1 before returning to campus, and all faculty to have received at least one dose by August 15 and be fully vaccinated by October 1, except for individuals with an “approved medical or religious exemption.”

The Epoch Times reports that the New Civil Liberties Alliance is representing Todd Zywicki, a professor at GMU’s Scalia Law School who has already contracted and recovered from Covid, against what it calls a “flawed reopening policy” that “tramples on the civil liberties of students, faculty, and employees alike.”

“For Professor Zywicki, who has recovered from COVID-19 and acquired robust natural immunity, it is not only medically unnecessary to undergo a vaccination procedure at the current time, but doing so also would create a risk of harm to him,” the NCLA explained in a July 21 letter warning of potential litigation. “Although the Policy may be well-intentioned, GMU has breached its constitutional and ethical obligations by interfering with health decisions that should reside with individuals and their medical providers.”

“George Mason is forcing me to choose between serving my students on one hand and undergoing an unnecessary and potentially risky medical procedure on the other,” Zywicki himself said. “Multiple clinical studies have shown that natural immunity provides at least as much protection against reinfection as the most effective vaccines.”

While it is not yet known whether natural immunity lasts an entire lifetime, multiple studies have found the presence of antibodies in patients’ systems up to a year after infection, as well as indications that natural immunity may be more effective than vaccinated immunity.

“There is more data on natural immunity than there is on vaccinated immunity, because natural immunity has been around longer,” says Dr. Marty Makary, professor of surgery at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, who believes natural COVID immunity will “probably” be life-long. “We are not seeing reinfections, and when they do happen, they’re rare. Their symptoms are mild or are asymptomatic.”

