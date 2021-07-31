https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/31/giffords-courage-posts-a-helpful-video-showing-you-how-to-make-your-own-fully-functioning-but-untraceable-ghost-gun/

Perhaps you’re a do-it-yourselfer who’s always thought about building your own gun from a kit, but you didn’t know where to start. Now, thanks to gun-control group Giffords Courage, there’s a video giving you step-by-step instructions and a Google search to get you started on your way.

This video really is helpful for someone who’d like to build a gun but doesn’t know where to start.

