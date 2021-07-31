https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/31/giffords-courage-posts-a-helpful-video-showing-you-how-to-make-your-own-fully-functioning-but-untraceable-ghost-gun/

Perhaps you’re a do-it-yourselfer who’s always thought about building your own gun from a kit, but you didn’t know where to start. Now, thanks to gun-control group Giffords Courage, there’s a video giving you step-by-step instructions and a Google search to get you started on your way.

Illegal gun traffickers love ghost guns. Why? You can order a nearly-finished gun kit online—no questions asked—and finish it at home. Now you have a fully-functioning but untraceable ghost gun. Tell the ATF to #banghostguns. Submit a comment: https://t.co/1lLiant6Pp pic.twitter.com/A83vZJwSl4 — Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) July 30, 2021

Learn how to make your own gun with this helpful video. https://t.co/TfyGNkHHmF — 𝘾-𝙒 𝘿𝙀𝙁𝙀𝙉𝙎𝙀 (@cwdefllc) July 31, 2021

Why yes, thank you very much! — Jay (@OneFineJay) July 31, 2021

Are gangbangers really setting up drill presses? — Ben “Harmless Extremist” Langlotz (@GunPatent) July 31, 2021

Very few of these are actually used in crimes. — koax (@koax) July 31, 2021

Are any? — Igor Stravinsky, M.D. (@Russian06274885) July 31, 2021

How many ghost guns have been involved in crime? Try using existing gun laws to punish criminals who use guns. Laws mean nothing if they aren’t enforced and they aren’t. — Mike Cranny (@MikeCranny) July 31, 2021

Building a firearm for your own personal use is completely legal. Instead of stopping citizens from defending themselves, you should be going after the criminals! — Don’t be an Arse! (@Jradams74) July 31, 2021

Not today, ATF🤪 — Morris (@MorrisWordsmith) July 31, 2021

Thanks….looking into doing this — 🇺🇸 JWinABQ 🇺🇸 (@JimW_in_NM) July 31, 2021

Ahhh liberty! and the means to keep it! It’s MAGNIFICENT isn’t it, @GiffordsCourage ! pic.twitter.com/Jdu7o0XYs6 — Eric Grooms (@DefiantActual) July 30, 2021

Very cool video, didn’t realize it was this easy, I will be buying 5 — Fucked Buddy (@ihatesergey) July 31, 2021

Thanks for this useful video helping me make my own legally made firearm — Emancipated Nincompoop (@EmancipatedNin1) July 31, 2021

Thanks for the instructional video. — La Pistola (@VeloceLa) July 31, 2021

Thanks for the helpful video on how to do this. — TedR (@thecoffeemonkey) July 31, 2021

The video is about legal guns — Rand° Ohmæn (@OhmanRand) July 30, 2021

99% of “ghost” guns are just regular guns with the numbers removed.

This is *already illegal*

Alas, these are being used for crime all over. — UnintendedConsequences (@Renee27106937) July 30, 2021

“Illegal gun traffickers love ghost guns” …what? They use stolen guns with defaced serial numbers more than anything else, and if they’re already illegal gun traffickers, what does it matter if it’s a ‘ghost gun’? It’s already illegal. — Kal 🇺🇲 Nightseeker (@World3nder) July 31, 2021

Or, they could just grind away a serial number from a stolen gun for much lower cost and less effort. Crazy criminals doing all that illegal stuff. I am sure any new laws you want, they would jump at the chance to follow those. — LibertariansRule (@LiberalsDrool) July 30, 2021

Wow really?! So Instead of buying a pistol ready to go at gun shop for as little as $350 I can just buy a kit for $1200 plus another $400 in tools and waste my own time and make it myself. Wow good deal👍🏼 — Jimlily (@Jimlily1) July 31, 2021

Just wait until you see what you can buy at Home Depot! — Kenny (@buzzerama) July 31, 2021

This video really is helpful for someone who’d like to build a gun but doesn’t know where to start.

