None of the staff here works in a state where it’s prohibited to pump your own gas, so we really find this amusing. The Oregonian reports that “Oregonians statewide can pump their own gas through Tuesday evening due to the heat wave after the Office of State Fire Marshal suspended regulations prohibiting self-serve.”

The Oregonian thought it would help out and posted a helpful tutorial video on pumping your own gas:

Due to the extreme heat, Oregonians can pump their own gas until midnight tonight. Here’s a how-to video https://t.co/LVu0S41R43 pic.twitter.com/kCVV6lUmtg — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) July 30, 2021

Live shot from Oregon pic.twitter.com/nWvcwWfNmF — LP 179 (@179LPS) July 30, 2021

Oregonians trying to figure out how the gas pump works: pic.twitter.com/vJYZFeOm8F — Sara (@Hollopalooza) July 31, 2021

How to pump gas pic.twitter.com/McOzQ1xLpQ — Sandi Bright Colvin (@Fanofdalesr) July 30, 2021

LOL… only in Oregon would they think to institute an emergency pump your own gas order 😂 — Adam T. Shupe (@DrShupe) July 30, 2021

Wait people don’t pump their own gas ? — Kayleigh (@shrimpywilliams) July 31, 2021

Instructions also applicable to residents of New Jersey should they find themselves out of state. — Bradford L Griffith (@Griffbl) July 31, 2021

This is weird….I’ve pumped my own gas since I was a teen…. — I love my life (@jbstraub) July 31, 2021

I always forget this is still a thing until something like this goes viral. Such an interesting aspect of everyday life to not progress with on alongside the rest of the country. — L to the O-G (@LoganMBMcKinney) July 31, 2021

Lol. Having lived and traveled through all the states where you can pump your own gas, I find this highly amusing. I never have understood why Oregon does this. Is it a make work program? — Mark Lawler (@mark_lawler) July 30, 2021

Serious question: why does the state require full service at the pump? What’s the reasoning behind the law? — Bob Doucette (@RMhigh7088) July 31, 2021

We should be able to regardless. — Gwen Nay, Uromancer (@nay_gwen) July 30, 2021

I just don’t think we’re up to it. — Skip Tumalo (@raleedy) July 31, 2021

This is embarrassing! My 8 year old pumps gas all the time — TexMachina (@TexMachina) July 31, 2021

Seriously? — Stranded Viking (@NotThatLars) July 31, 2021

Wait!!! How did the man not explode?! He was using an electronic device while pumping fuel! This is why professional pump attendants are necessary. — Chester Drawers (@luckylager63) July 31, 2021

You’re showing people how to pump gas. You’re telling people they “can pump their own gas until midnight”. Do you know how this looks to everyone else? 😂😂😂 — How’s My Vaccination Status? 1.800.JUS.TGFY (@corrcomm) July 31, 2021

Government steps in to solve the problem it created, but only temporarily. — Clint Matthews (@ClintMatthews77) July 31, 2021

How do I get that metal square thing to open? Please help I have been here for an hour people are honking at me. — Phil (@YuenSiuTieny) July 31, 2021

People DO realize how weird it is that your state doesn’t allow you to pump your own gas, right? — The Cooler Hugh (@CoolerHughbert) July 31, 2021

pic.twitter.com/ZFl56FWqea — Alternate Universe Kevin Smith but cooler (@NotMrKevinSmith) July 31, 2021

Wow this really needs a how to video? Can you show us how to color with some crayons next? I’m embarrassed for you over this — chris davis (@cmdtacoma) July 31, 2021

Tutorial on how to pump gas. The year was 2021. — Moritz (@MoritzAnnoys) July 31, 2021

Thank you pic.twitter.com/aDGFrlcmHy — Gregory De XXI ✈️🇺🇸 (@240aero1) July 31, 2021

It’s Pajama Boy! We haven’t seen him in a long time.

