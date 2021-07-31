https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/31/heres-a-tutorial-video-from-the-oregonian-now-that-citizens-can-pump-their-own-gas-due-to-extreme-heat/

None of the staff here works in a state where it’s prohibited to pump your own gas, so we really find this amusing. The Oregonian reports that “Oregonians statewide can pump their own gas through Tuesday evening due to the heat wave after the Office of State Fire Marshal suspended regulations prohibiting self-serve.”

The Oregonian thought it would help out and posted a helpful tutorial video on pumping your own gas:

It’s Pajama Boy! We haven’t seen him in a long time.

