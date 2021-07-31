https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/heres-the-data-on-breakthrough-infections-the-cdc-didnt-want-you-to-see/

Internal CDC Documents

A graph, originally created by the New York Times, shows internal CDC documents acquired from the Washington Post of how infectious and lethal the delta variant is in comparison to other diseases.

You can find the graphs by clicking here.

Chairman Jeffery McKay with Fairfax County says he’s expecting an announcement in the near future regarding a mask mandate. “We in Fairfax County will follow, as we always have, CDC guidance and any direction from the governor,” said McKay. “And I would suspect that in the days and weeks ahead there may be more announcements about that.”

The CDC internal document data also shows the delta variant may be infectious for longer about 18 days compared to ancestral strains at 13 days, meaning quarantine periods could be longer.

More than 125,000 breakthrough cases and counting…