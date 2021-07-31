https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/illinois-governors-mansion-robbed/

ALERT 🚨 Illinois Governor’s mansion robbed: Scanner pic.twitter.com/CjdmCQOrrE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 31, 2021

Police scanner audio.

Pritzker extends emergency order for Illinois…

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker signed an Executive Order on Friday, establishing the Office of Equity to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across state government.

The new Office of Equity will be appointed a Chief Equity Officer who will create more equitable systems and opportunities for state employees and all residents.

