https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/31/is-this-why-the-dc-mayors-new-mask-order-didnt-start-until-saturday-morning/

This morning at 5 a.m., Washington, DC’s latest mask mandate began for the unvaccinated and vaccinated:

The timing of the beginning of the mandate is being questioned:

Yeah, that might help explain things.

And you just know that Nancy Pelosi admires Bowser’s style!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...