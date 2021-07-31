https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/31/its-a-family-show-ham-mary-katherine-ham-weighs-in-on-the-cdc-and-that-provincetown-covid-breakout/

We were given a heads up on Thursday night that on Friday, the CDC would releasing some of that data that persuaded it to recommend that people wear masks indoors. As ABC News predicted, “all indications are that the COVID outbreak in Cape Cod involving mostly vaccinated beachgoers probably had something to do with it.” ABC News, which called the findings “stunning,” noted that seven people were hospitalized and no one died after the Fourth of July weekend in Provincetown.

This is insane. Basically, we are being threatened with mask mandates again because a very small percentage of Cape Cod beachgoers got sick with COVID? Really? https://t.co/UogedUO5nH — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 30, 2021

So, to be clear, the CDC is now pushing masking for the vaccinated nationally because there were some 882 cases of covid linked to Provincetown over the July 4 weekend, most among the vaccinated; a grand total of seven were hospitalized and 0 died. https://t.co/fGBgUIhHWk — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 29, 2021

As a gay rights activist noted Friday, that Independence Day weekend just happened to coincide with “Bear Week.”

Soooo this superspreader event that the White House, the press, and health experts are using to justify masking, restrictions, and possible eventual lockdowns was during “Bear Week,” which…included lots of sex? And hook-ups? Great work, everyone — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 31, 2021

This is the equivalent of basing public health measures for the rest of the country on the inside of a frat on a Saturday night or hotel rooms during spring break in Florida. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 31, 2021

And apparently “Bear Week” in Provincetown is a big thing for gay men where it’s one massive party and orgy. To review, a gathering known for making extremely poor life choices in hooking up with strangers is what we’re going to shut down the country over?! Absolutely bonkers. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 31, 2021

Mary Katherine Ham perhaps summed it up best:

Like many before it, the CDC seems to have blown its load in PTown. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 31, 2021

Proud of you — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 31, 2021

It’s a family show, Ham — Abas Jaf (@abbasjaf) July 31, 2021

MARY KATHERINE. — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) July 31, 2021

Emm Kay! — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 31, 2021

There are children on here! — B (@wastetime) July 31, 2021

A little blue for you but there you go. — Jack Tallent (@JackTallent) July 31, 2021

holy shit MK lol — John Noonan (@noonanjo) July 31, 2021

Dayum — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 31, 2021

And you want me to keep it clean? — Victorino Matus (@VictorinoMatus) July 31, 2021

Salty — Pundit Planet (@punditfap) July 31, 2021

This tweet will be on display at the Smithsonian Twitter museum one day. — PogueMahone63 (@PMahone63) July 31, 2021

It’s definitely one to print out and frame.

