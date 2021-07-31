https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/31/its-a-family-show-ham-mary-katherine-ham-weighs-in-on-the-cdc-and-that-provincetown-covid-breakout/

We were given a heads up on Thursday night that on Friday, the CDC would releasing some of that data that persuaded it to recommend that people wear masks indoors. As ABC News predicted, “all indications are that the COVID outbreak in Cape Cod involving mostly vaccinated beachgoers probably had something to do with it.” ABC News, which called the findings “stunning,” noted that seven people were hospitalized and no one died after the Fourth of July weekend in Provincetown.

As a gay rights activist noted Friday, that Independence Day weekend just happened to coincide with “Bear Week.”

Mary Katherine Ham perhaps summed it up best:

It’s definitely one to print out and frame.

