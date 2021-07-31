https://www.oann.com/jordan-closes-jaber-border-crossing-with-syria-state-news-agency-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jordan-closes-jaber-border-crossing-with-syria-state-news-agency-says



FILE PHOTO: People wait to travel to Syria at Jordan’s Jaber border crossing, near Syria’s Nassib checkpoint, near Mafraq, Jordan, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed FILE PHOTO: People wait to travel to Syria at Jordan’s Jaber border crossing, near Syria’s Nassib checkpoint, near Mafraq, Jordan, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

July 31, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – Jordan will temporarily close the Jaber border crossing with Syria for the movement of goods and passengers “as a result of developments in the security situation on the Syrian side”, state news agency Petra said on Saturday, citing an Interior Ministry official.

The official added that the crossing will be reopened “if the appropriate conditions are in place”.

