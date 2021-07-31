https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/07/kirstie-alley-covid/

Kirstie Allie just recovered from COVID and her perspective after getting it has been heavily impacted.

If you’ve ever had COVID you’ll know it’s an illness like no other.

It’s hard to put your finger on it, but something just feels off and it feels like every organ is being attacked simultaneously.

This is basically the same experience that Kirstie had, but according to her the illness felt so strange that she believes beyond a shadow of a doubt that COVID is indeed a “bio weapon.”

Wow.

Check out what she had to say:

“Would never …… ever.. luckily or unluckily I just got over Covid.. and can honestly say it’s a bio weapon🤷‍♀️ if you’ve had it you know what I’m talking about. Weirdest shit on Earth Mine lasted 20 days and really sucked. I was lucky it didn’t go into my lungs. Just all my joints and muscles. It is super creepy like nothing I’ve experienced .. bio weapon 🤷‍♀️”

I think a lot of us who’ve had COVID can identify with Alley’s experience and she received an influx of comments from other users with almost identical symptoms.

“Same. I had it 3/20 lasted 23 days. Was a slow burn, nothing like ever I ever had, not the worst cold ever but deff the weirdest. Niacin 1000mg Got rid of my cough that lasted until July 2020. Rid of my cough in 1 day.” “My sister had it. She said it’s like covid attacks your weaknesses, she’s always had migraines and backaches so when she had it she had even more terrible headaches and it’s like her back was being ripped into shreds that she wanted to just cut herself open.” “I’ve said that from day 1. I had it in February, 2020 before people knew what it was. My oxygen levels were in the low 80’s but I wasn’t short of breath so the nurses told me their machines must just need charging. Sent me home with antibiotics and told me to buy Claritin.” “I said it was the weirdest sick I have ever been. Seemed more neurological to me than a virus. I had bad headaches and was crazy tired. I felt dizzy and lost taste and smell. At no time though did I think I was deathly ill and am fine now.”

COVID certainly is a virus-like no other…some people it’s barely a whisper, others go through hell.

Many believe that the origins are “natural,” but as more and more evidence emerges, it’s looking much more nefarious than that.

