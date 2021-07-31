https://noqreport.com/2021/07/31/kirstie-allie-says-her-own-battle-with-covid-woke-her-up-to-whats-really-going-on/

Kirstie Allie just recovered from COVID and her perspective after getting it has been heavily impacted.

If you’ve ever had COVID you’ll know it’s an illness like no other.

It’s hard to put your finger on it, but something just feels off and it feels like every organ is being attacked simultaneously.

This is basically the same experience that Kirstie had, but according to her the illness felt so strange that she believes beyond a shadow of a doubt that COVID is indeed a “bio weapon.”

Wow. Check out what she had to say: “Would never …… ever.. luckily or unluckily I just got over Covid.. and can honestly say it’s a bio weapon🤷‍♀️ if you’ve had it you know what I’m talking about. Weirdest shit on Earth Mine lasted 20 days and really sucked. I was lucky it didn’t go into my lungs. Just all my joints and muscles. It is super creepy like nothing I’ve experienced .. bio weapon 🤷‍♀️” Would never …… ever.. luckily or unluckily I just got over Covid.. and can honestly say it’s a bio weapon🤷‍♀️ if you’ve had it you know what I’m talking about. Weirdest shit on Earth https://t.co/nqB1aIkBaE — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 30, […]