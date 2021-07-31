https://www.theepochtimes.com/kore-power-selects-arizona-site-for-battery-production-facility_3926749.html

Idaho-based KORE Power announced on July 30 plans to build the company’s first lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in Buckeye, Arizona.

The 1 million square-foot KOREPlex facility will support up to 12 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery cell production to ensure a reliable independent U.S. supply chain for lithion-ion battery cells that are critical to electric vehicles and domestic power grids.

“Arizona is thrilled to be selected as the home of the country’s first U.S.-owned lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in a statement. “Not only will this facility create thousands of new jobs, it will position Arizona as an anchor in the global battery manufacturing supply chain.

According to KORE Power, the new facility in Buckeye, located 40 miles west of Phoenix, will have the capacity to produce enough power for 3.2 million homes each year.

“KORE Power’s expansion to Arizona will bring thousands of great-paying jobs to our state and will ensure that Arizona remains at the forefront of clean energy and battery cell development for decades to come,” said Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) in the statement.

“As one of the nation’s top producers of clean energy technologies, KORE Power plays an important role in maintaining American energy independence. This investment in our electric vehicle infrastructure and climate resiliency will continue to advance Arizona’s leadership in the tech sector as well as help our nation achieve its renewable energy goals,” Kelly said.

Founded in 2018, KORE Power, with headquarters located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is the leading U.S.-based developer of battery cell technology with more than 10 million battery cells deployed to its global customer base.

The new KOREPlex facility is expected to create 3,400 new advanced manufacturing jobs as well as 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in Arizona.

Kore officials say the operation will also bolster U.S. energy security by adding a new domestic battery supply. At present, China leads the industry with about 73 percent of global battery cell manufacturing capacity.

Kore plans to start construction of the facility by the end of 2021 with the goal of beginning production in 2023. The company will operate with net-zero carbon emissions through strategic partnerships, including solar-plus and storage co-generation.

“We needed a location for our factory that had a track record of supporting energy storage, a growing clean transportation sector, and a workforce that could deliver American-made battery technology that the supply chain so desperately needs,” said KORE Power CEO Lindsay Gorrill in a statement.

“Arizona hit a home run. We’re fully committed to be a cornerstone of the state’s clean economy and we’re proud to bring advanced cell manufacturing home to the U.S.,” Gorrill added.

Buckeye Mayor Eric Osborn said that KORE Power’s investment in Buckeye to produce clean, renewable energy aligns with the City Council’s sustainability and employment goals.

“This project is not just a win for Buckeye, but for the West Valley, the state of Arizona, and the clean energy industry,” Osborn said.

KORE Power decided on Maricopa County after a national site search and evaluation of the energy storage, manufacturing, and electric transportation opportunities across the country.

The Arizona site offers proximity to related industries such as e-mobility, solar energy, semiconductors, utilities, workforce, and logistics capacity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

