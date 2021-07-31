https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/31/lebron-james-appears-shoves-fan-video-usher-concert/

LeBron James appeared to shove a fan during an altercation in Las Vegas.

In a video tweeted by @Stephreyy26_, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was at an Usher concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace when a fan got a little too close as he was leaving. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the video, the four-time NBA champion appeared to shove the guy away. You can watch the situation unfold below.

Jordan probably would have given this fan an autograph and picture pic.twitter.com/MpiIJQURzO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 31, 2021

I hate to sound super critical here, but what the hell was LeBron James thinking? He has all the money in the world for security.

He shouldn’t ever need to put his hands on anyone. He damn sure shouldn’t ever need to put his hands on someone when cameras are rolling.

If he feels someone is too close, then get security to deal with it. What you don’t do is make physical contact.

I’m not saying that as a LeBron James critic. I’m saying that from a common sense and liability standpoint. Don’t give someone a reason to sue.

Also, that guy didn’t appear to be doing anything other than trying to take a picture. Was any of this necessary? LeBron is a giant next to him. He could have just kept it moving and nothing would have happened.

Of course, it’s LeBron James and he thinks he can do whatever he wants!

Make smarter decisions, LeBron. Make much smarter decisions.