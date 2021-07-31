https://noqreport.com/2021/07/31/limited-edition-converse-shoes-feature-inverted-pentagram-unveiled-on-instagram-by-demonic-looking-models/

Untitled design(43) To mark the release of a limited-edition pair of designer sneakers created in collaboration with “iconoclast” designer Rick Owens, Converse caused quite a stir on the internet this week with a pair of demonic-looking models forming an inverted pentagram with their bodies.

The models, wearing the new pair of shoes which sport an inverted pentagram on the tongue, are done up like bad horror movie demons and are holding pentagrams in their mouth, as the figure they form rotates unnaturally in the clip posted to Instagram. Owens, who by his own admission enjoys shaking up classic brands with provocative designs, described his affinity for the pentagram and his interpretation of his symbolism for “an alternative system.”

“I’ve been using this pentagram for a long time because obviously, it has adolescent occult associations,” he explained, as quoted by the post.

“But I like geometric diagrams like that because, in a very primal way, they are a culture’s grasp for control. And a way to organize thoughts and systems. And a pentagram, in this day and age with all of its associations… I like the fact that it refers to an alternative system. And that suggests openness and empathy. It suggests the […]