On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that white Democrats “are so afraid of being called insufficiently anti-racist” that they’re afraid to talk common sense, and “it’s an indulgence to be impractical. It’s the ultimate example of white privilege.”

While speaking with New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams, Maher said, “I think black politicians in the Democratic Party have to lead us out of the wilderness. Because the white — I feel like a guy like you has your finger on the pulse of what the voters want so much better than the people who follow Twitter, and the white politicians in the party are so afraid of being called insufficiently anti-racist. Which is not, of course, something they can level at you. So, you’re free to speak common sense. You are free to speak these words you are speaking tonight. And Joe Biden, I think, was saved by the black voters of this country that — our getting him as the nominee, rather. Because, up until then, it was going to be people who were more farther to the left. And there was just a practicality, I think, that goes on in the African American community that white people, it’s an indulgence to be impractical. It’s the ultimate example of white privilege.”

