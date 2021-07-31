http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HKKdI5sedLw/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to new mask guidance from the CDC by remarking, “now we’re back to wearing the mask from the front of the restaurant until the waiter brings the breadsticks. It’s called science, people!” And saying he thinks some of the mask rules are so “people can cover their ass.”

Maher said, “The CDC put out new mask guidelines now, which is, it’s all just so f*cking confusing. Indoors, outdoors, vaccinated, not vaccinated, masked, not masked, the Walmart shoppers don’t know who to punch anymore. So, now we’re back to wearing the mask from the front of the restaurant until the waiter brings the breadsticks. It’s called science, people! Sometimes, I think we have to cover our faces so other people can cover their ass.”

