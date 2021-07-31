https://beckernews.com/mark-meadows-drops-cryptic-comment-about-trump-cabinet-members-at-secret-meeting-in-new-jersey-40616/

Advertisements

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) made some intriguing remarks on secret talks Donald Trump is having with “cabinet members” at his headquarters in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On Friday night’s edition of Newsmax’s Cortes & Pellegrino, Meadows said Donald Trump is “a president that is fully engaged, highly focused, and remaining on task.”

“Well, we met with several of our cabinet members tonight, we actually had a follow-up member, meeting with some of our cabinet members, and as we were looking at that, we were looking at what does come next,” Meadows said.

“I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this, Steve,” he added. “We wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket.”

Advertisements

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recently suggested in early July that something big was coming in August.

“The morning of August 13, it will be the talk of the world, going, ‘Hurry up! Let’s get this election pulled down,” he told Brannon Howse of Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network. “Let’s right the right. Let’s get these communists out, you know that have taken over.”

Mike Lindell says by August 13, the talk of the world will be to overturn the election and get the communists out. He also said there will be many down ticket senators that will have different election results. pic.twitter.com/clYG1kMTgx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 5, 2021

“You’ll see when I say that, and they’ll say what’s going to happen to all the people that were involved. I don’t know, right now the biggest concern is getting this election pulled on,” Lindell added. “Donald Trump won. It’s pretty simple, ok?”

Many of Donald Trump’s most die-hard supporters have been pushing for him to be “reinstated” as president. The Electoral College certified the election for Joe Biden on January 6th.

Advertisements

NOW READ:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

