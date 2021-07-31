https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/massive-crowds-protest-vaccine-passports-mandatory-vaccinations-france/

French citizens have had enough. 

According to Disclose.tv, millions have French citizens have taken to the streets all across France in protest of vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations.

Here are some more videos:

This is at least the third straight weekend of protests:

July 24th:

WATCH: Hundreds Protesting Vaccine Passports Storm French Town Hall, Tear Down Macron Portrait

July 17th:

Protests Erupt in France As Macron Mandates Covid Vaccine Passports (VIDEO)

