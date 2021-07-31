https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/massive-crowds-protest-vaccine-passports-mandatory-vaccinations-france/

French citizens have had enough.

According to Disclose.tv, millions have French citizens have taken to the streets all across France in protest of vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations.

* CORRECTION: Millions, based on the videos we have seen so far from across France. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 31, 2021

Here are some more videos:

Some of the anti-Macron protests across the country today have begun calling themselves the French Resistance pic.twitter.com/RnVwBTpCUs — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2021

People of France chanting “Liberty! Liberty!” pic.twitter.com/lyu0q43h6U — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2021

“Macron Demission! Macron Demission!” Macron Resign protests break out across France today pic.twitter.com/OGfHzSgRrJ — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2021

Même si Macron ne veut pas, il y a de plus en plus de monde métro Villiers au rassemblement des #GiletsJaunes contre le pass sanitaire alors que le départ de la manif est prévu dans une heure.

🎥@CerveauxNon#manifestation31juillet #Paris #manif31juillet pic.twitter.com/HDoIke8kTd — Marcel (@realmarcel1) July 31, 2021

Les manifestants #AntiPassSanitaire bloquent la circulation des #ChampsElysees. Ils chantent la marseillaise face aux gendarmes. #manif24juillet Scène identique aux actes des #GiletsJaunes de 2018. https://t.co/bgNMLrJoDc pic.twitter.com/Kq6LNSkx6R — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 24, 2021

This is at least the third straight weekend of protests:

July 24th:

July 17th:

