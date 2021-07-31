https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/massive-crowds-protest-vaccine-passports-mandatory-vaccinations-france/
French citizens have had enough.
According to Disclose.tv, millions have French citizens have taken to the streets all across France in protest of vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations.
* CORRECTION: Millions, based on the videos we have seen so far from across France.
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 31, 2021
Here are some more videos:
TRENDING: Dirtbag RINOs Thune and Cornyn Urge Trump Favorite Herschel Walker Not to Run for Some Reason When He Is a Shoo-in to Win Georgia Senate Seat
Some of the anti-Macron protests across the country today have begun calling themselves the French Resistance pic.twitter.com/RnVwBTpCUs
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2021
People of France chanting “Liberty! Liberty!” pic.twitter.com/lyu0q43h6U
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2021
“Macron Demission! Macron Demission!” Macron Resign protests break out across France today pic.twitter.com/OGfHzSgRrJ
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2021
Même si Macron ne veut pas, il y a de plus en plus de monde métro Villiers au rassemblement des #GiletsJaunes contre le pass sanitaire alors que le départ de la manif est prévu dans une heure.
🎥@CerveauxNon#manifestation31juillet #Paris #manif31juillet pic.twitter.com/HDoIke8kTd
— Marcel (@realmarcel1) July 31, 2021
Plusieurs milliers de personnes manifestent à #Pau contre le #PassSanitaire et le projet de loi du gouvernement. #manif31juillet #manifestation31juillet #NonAuPassDeLaHontepic.twitter.com/bZfOcuvvhE
— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) July 31, 2021
Les manifestants #AntiPassSanitaire bloquent la circulation des #ChampsElysees.
Ils chantent la marseillaise face aux gendarmes. #manif24juillet
Scène identique aux actes des #GiletsJaunes de 2018. https://t.co/bgNMLrJoDc pic.twitter.com/Kq6LNSkx6R
— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 24, 2021
This is at least the third straight weekend of protests:
July 24th:
WATCH: Hundreds Protesting Vaccine Passports Storm French Town Hall, Tear Down Macron Portrait
July 17th:
Protests Erupt in France As Macron Mandates Covid Vaccine Passports (VIDEO)