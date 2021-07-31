https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/meanwhile-in-sydney/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Meanwhile in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/kH9Xb86MXY
— Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) July 31, 2021
Australia sends in the Army to enforce the lockdown on outdoor basketball.
Soldiers and police patrol Sydney alongside drones telling people to disperse or they’ll get fined.
Check the clip at the bottom of this tweet…
Meanwhile, in Western Sydney… pic.twitter.com/SqOqvT2KcW
— Ken Shiro (@Right_Knight80) July 31, 2021
Covid Satire Song — 2020 Is Back