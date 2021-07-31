https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/meanwhile-in-sydney/

Posted by Kane on July 31, 2021 5:48 pm

Australia sends in the Army to enforce the lockdown on outdoor basketball.

Soldiers and police patrol Sydney alongside drones telling people to disperse or they’ll get fined.



Check the clip at the bottom of this tweet…

Covid Satire Song — 2020 Is Back



