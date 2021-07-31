https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/simple-mouthwash-covid-test-just-as-accurate-as-nasal-swab/

WASHINGTON — Anyone who has undergone a SARS-CoV-2 nasopharyngeal swab test knows that they aren’t exactly a pleasant experience. Despite this brain-tickling test being quite uncomfortable, scientists still consider it the gold standard of COVID tests. That may soon change, however. New research indicates that a gargle lavage (mouthwash) test is just as accurate as a swab assessment and a much simpler process to boot.

Among a group of 80 individuals, 26 tested positive for COVID-19 via swab testing. When that same group used a mouthwash test, the exact same 26 individuals tested positive as well. Both the nasal and mouthwash tests were of the much-maligned polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) variety.

“This sampling procedure can be conducted safely in a general practitioner’s office without extra protective equipment for physicians’ staff, as the patients themselves perform the sampling,” Dr. Hauck explains. “We usually sent the patients with the gargle solution and sampling container outside.”

