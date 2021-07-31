https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/31/nancy-pelosi-again-spotted-putting-lives-at-risk-by-breaking-her-own-mask-rule/

Earlier this week, Nancy Pelosi instituted a mask mandate on the House side in the U.S. Capitol. But, as we told you yesterday, there are exceptions to the rule:

You might spot another exception in this photo:

Does anybody in the DC media care to ask the House Speaker why she’s recklessly putting lives at risk?

Superspreader Pelosi!

*Exceptions to Pelosi’s order do apply.

