Earlier this week, Nancy Pelosi instituted a mask mandate on the House side in the U.S. Capitol. But, as we told you yesterday, there are exceptions to the rule:
WATCH: @SpeakerPelosi breaks her own mask mandate pic.twitter.com/nDrhV3q1TM
— Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) July 30, 2021
You might spot another exception in this photo:
Amazing scene here as Pelosi and Hoyer wait to speak as Rep. Waters says this wasn’t the right way to handle it pic.twitter.com/QnUrxncX6X
— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) July 30, 2021
Does anybody in the DC media care to ask the House Speaker why she’s recklessly putting lives at risk?
Only one not wearing a mask in this photo is….@SpeakerPelosi https://t.co/Xs2iXDHmgK pic.twitter.com/KT4VxGQpeN
— Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) July 30, 2021
Pelosi is once again the only person not following her own masking rules in Congress. pic.twitter.com/xqJogap0Cz
— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 30, 2021
Superspreader Pelosi!
— RIP Terez Paylor 🙏 (@Th3Claude) July 31, 2021
Are they going to arrest her?
— Study the Classics/Prayer Warrior (@Patriotsno1fan) July 31, 2021
@CapitolPolice arrest @SpeakerPelosi she’s not wearing her mask!
— Nick (@NickP13) July 30, 2021
#everythingisstupid pic.twitter.com/IPvjC6dD64
— T. Doniphon (@PhilMyman) July 30, 2021
She needs to be arrested
WHERE’S the CAPITOL POLICE https://t.co/g6V7oGSaGW
— Rondo Nelli (@RhondaGiannell1) July 30, 2021
*Exceptions to Pelosi’s order do apply.