https://www.theblaze.com/news/poll-republicans-election-confidence-democrats

Nearly half of Republican voters see a time coming where Americans will “have take the law into their own hands,” according to a new poll. The new poll also punctuates a lack of election confidence and the stark differences between Republicans and Democrats as to what are the most important issues at the current moment.

The new George Washington University poll conducted by YouGov between June 4 and June 23 asked 1,753 registered voters if a time will come when “patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands.” The poll found that 47% of Republicans agreed that there would be a time when patriotic Americans will have to take the law into their own hands. Only 9% of Democrats foresaw a situation in the country where they would need to take the law into their own hands.

The concerning poll also discovered that 55% of Republicans supported the possible use of force to preserve the “traditional American way of life,” compared to 15% of Democrats.

The YouGov poll results showed only 44% of Republicans have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in their state election administrators, versus 76% of Democrats. In states that Biden won in the 2020 election, a paltry 24% of Republicans have trust in their state election administrators. In states where Biden won, Democrats have a whoppinig 95% trust in state election officials.

The GW Politics poll found that a mere 20% of Republicans were confident in the 2020 election results, while 90% of Democrats believe the 2020 presidential election results. When asked about their confidence in the 2022 midterm elections, a startling 28% of Republicans were confident, way down from the same question before the 2020 election where 46% of Republicans were confident.

The survey found that 82% of Republicans agreed with the statement: “It is hard to trust the results of elections when so many people will vote for anyone who offers a handout.”

The poll also highlighted the vast differences in what issues Democrats prioritize versus what Republicans see as pressing matters.

61% of Republicans and 94% of Democrats see addressing the pandemic as very or somewhat important

43% of Republicans and 92% of Democrats say addressing race in this country is very or somewhat important

21% of Republicans and 83% of Democrats say that changing the nation’s gun laws is very or somewhat important

28% of Republicans and 91% of Democrats see dealing with global climate change as somewhat or very important

98% of Republicans think that strengthening the nation’s economy is very or somewhat important compared to the 89% of Democrats

The alarming poll results are the latest forewarning that divisions in the country are rising. An eye-opening poll from earlier this month found that two-thirds of Republicans in the South and nearly half of Democrats on the West Coast want to secede from the United States.

