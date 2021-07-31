https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61067eb0bbafd42ff588c4b5
YouTube has suspended one of the largest media companies in Australia, local Sky News, from posting on its platform for allegedly breaching Covid-19 misinformation policies. It has also reportedly had…
The delta variant-driven summer COVID-19 surge in the United States has so far proved much less deadly than previous waves, thanks in large part to vaccinations….
During World War II, Americans were told to sacrifice some basic freedoms for the common good. Today, people invoke patriotism to avoid masking and vaccinating….
Female journalists and activists say they had their private photos shared on social media by governments seeking to intimidate and silence them….
Cases of COVID-19 are surging in the U.S., largely due to the spread of the delta variant. Earlier this summer, an average of 11,000-15,000 cases per day were r……