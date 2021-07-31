https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/31/now-the-i-work-on-the-covid-floor-at-my-hospital-variant-is-spreading-on-twitter-thanks-to-a-veterinarian/

Early this week we told you about the “I just left the ER” variant making the rounds on Twitter after a doctor tweeted about “getting crushed by COVID-19.” “99% of our ICU admits did NOT receive a vaccine. Virtually ALL of them wish they had,” his tweet read, as did several others using the exact same wording.

Now, a veterinarian who’s challenging Rep. Lauren Boebert for Congress appears to be patient zero for the “I work on the COVID floor” variant on Twitter.

I work on the COVID floor at my hospital. It’s full. The entire floor + the ICU are at capacity w/ COVID patients — almost all unvaccinated. Our district has one of the lowest vaccination rates because our rep Lauren Boebert spreads lies & misinformation about the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/LOeMLxzT7r — Dr. Debby Burnett for Colorado (@BurnettForCO3) July 27, 2021

You’re a vet though — Duchess Of Sassytown (@AnnaDsays) July 31, 2021

She’s a veterinarian…. soooo apparently cats and horses are coming down with COVID now. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 31, 2021

Why do they need a veterinarian on the COVID floor? pic.twitter.com/pgzWAK2C9U — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) July 31, 2021

All our animals are unvaccinated, as a veterinarian, is that bad? — Sam IM (@Mawhinney2600) July 31, 2021

Strange, a vet on the covid ward taking a photo in the physical therapy room in a county that has the following numbers. pic.twitter.com/wpCQeWup28 — The Saint 🇺🇸 (@Moloron) July 31, 2021

Do you drive more than 100 miles from Lafayette to get to the “COVID floor at your hospital” ? pic.twitter.com/zBznMtmNvf — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 31, 2021

We’re not saying she’s lying; we’re saying these people are lying:

We work on the COVID floor at Rampart Genetal Hospital. It’s full. The entire floor + the ICU are at capacity w/ COVID patients — almost all unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/C7dOeXy4BX — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 31, 2021

I work at St. Eligius Hospital in Boston and we are filled to capacity with COVID patients. Rosebud. pic.twitter.com/kFrxnnkglQ — The Gay Conchservative (@BCinKW) July 31, 2021

I work at Eastman Medical and we are filled to capacity with Covid patients. #Resist pic.twitter.com/3r3IeYau3p — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) July 31, 2021

I work on the COVID floor in Starship Enterprise Sickbay. It’s full. The entire floor + the ICU are at capacity w/ COVID patients — almost all unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/N3zsPAU8S4 — Josh & His Warm Bowl of Soup (@BIGJoshInAZ) July 31, 2021

We work on the COVID floor at our hospital. It’s full. The entire floor + the ICU are at capacity w/ COVID patients — almost all unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/AgfscKcbo7 — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 31, 2021

I work in a Major Metropolitan Hospital, and despite my crusty limp, borderline personality disorder and addiction to opioids, I can assure you that my ICUs, Med Surg Wards, Maternity Wards, and Cafeteria are filled with Covid Patients, none whom have been vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/2OAm2pnnu3 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 31, 2021

I work on the COVID floor at St. Buffy’s Genital Hospital. It’s full. All the beds + the ICU are at double occupancy every night w/ COVID patients — almost all unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/oqvVyOZ7nW — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 31, 2021

I work on the COVID floor at our hospital. It’s full. The entire floor + the ICU are at capacity w/ COVID patients — almost all unvaccinated. https://t.co/XqffhN5ehS pic.twitter.com/Dhihm3amRM — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) July 31, 2021

I’m Dr. Mark Sloan, chief of Internal Medicine at Community General Hospital. I work on the covid floor. It’s full.

Mostly unvaccinated patients. https://t.co/ZxNRhKZIMC pic.twitter.com/UycaygB6ey — F🤱rmer Fetus👣 4 L🙏fe💞 Pray4JUSTICE🗣 (@amarcherrunge1) July 31, 2021

I work on the COVID floor at my hospital. It’s full. The entire floor + the ICU are at capacity w/ COVID patients — almost all unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/rajpJyCCe5 — Cognitive Dissonance. (@CharliDontTweet) July 31, 2021

I work on the COVID floor at Stone Cold Memorial Hospital. It’s full. The entire floor + the ICU are at capacity w/COVID patients — almost all unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/OtsNgXd4yT — Shaner (@shaner5000) July 31, 2021

I work on the COVID floor at our hospital. It’s full. The entire floor + the ICU are at capacity w/ COVID patients — almost all unvaccinated. https://t.co/49Ov0gZAhB pic.twitter.com/bFrNKFvDIw — Dr. History by the ,5 Liter Ehrenbiertrinker (@historybythpint) July 31, 2021

I work on the COVID floor at our hospital. It’s full. So many people are dying we have to throw them off the roof into trash compacter trucks in the parking lot. The entire floor + the ICU are at capacity w/ COVID patients — almost all unvaccinated. https://t.co/mAEqDjODj2 pic.twitter.com/vDumVeriKt — Dr. PhillyTalk Esq. ⓘ © ® ℠ ™ (@PhillyTalk) July 31, 2021

