https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/31/now-the-i-work-on-the-covid-floor-at-my-hospital-variant-is-spreading-on-twitter-thanks-to-a-veterinarian/

Early this week we told you about the “I just left the ER” variant making the rounds on Twitter after a doctor tweeted about “getting crushed by COVID-19.” “99% of our ICU admits did NOT receive a vaccine. Virtually ALL of them wish they had,” his tweet read, as did several others using the exact same wording.

Now, a veterinarian who’s challenging Rep. Lauren Boebert for Congress appears to be patient zero for the “I work on the COVID floor” variant on Twitter.

We’re not saying she’s lying; we’re saying these people are lying:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...