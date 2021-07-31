https://www.oann.com/olympics-badminton-taiwan-wins-gold-in-mens-doubles/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-badminton-taiwan-wins-gold-in-mens-doubles



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Badminton – Men's Doubles – Gold medal match – MFS – Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 2021. Lee Yang of Taiwan and Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan celebrate winning the match against Li Junhui of China and Liu Yuchen of China. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

TOKYO (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin won the badminton men’s doubles Olympic gold medal on Saturday by beating China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen 21-18 21-12 at the Tokyo Games.

The Chinese duo therefore claimed silver, while Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik bagged the event’s bronze medal.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

