July 31, 2021

By Philip O’Connor

ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) – Yunxiu Lu of China won gold in the women’s RS:X windsurfing competition at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

Charline Picon of France took the silver medal, while Britain’s Emma Wilson finished third to collect the bronze.

(Reporting by Philip O’Connor; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

