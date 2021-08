https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-australia-win-womens-4x100m-medley-relay-gold/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-australia-win-womens-4x100m-medley-relay-gold



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – August 1, 2021. Kaylee McKeown of Australia, Chelsea Hodges of Australia, Emma McKeon of Australia react REUTERS/Marko Djurica Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – August 1, 2021. Kaylee McKeown of Australia, Chelsea Hodges of Australia, Emma McKeon of Australia react REUTERS/Marko Djurica

August 1, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 4x100m medley relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

United States won the silver and Canada took the bronze.

