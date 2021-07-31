https://www.oann.com/olympics-weightlifting-qatars-elhakh-wins-gold-in-mens-96-kg-event/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-weightlifting-qatars-elhakh-wins-gold-in-mens-96-kg-event
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Weightlifting – Men’s 96kg – Group A – Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 2021. Fares Ibrahim Elbakh of Qatar celebrates. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
July 31, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – Qatar’s Fares Ibrahim Elbakh won the gold medal in the men’s 96 kg weightlifting event and set an Olympic record of a combined lift of 402 kg at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.
Venezuela’s Keydomar Vallenilla Sanchez won sliver and Georgia’s Anton Pliesnoi claimed bronze.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Christian Radnedge)