The purpose of this statement is to provide insight into how the CCP’s influence and ambitions are undermining America. I want to clearly distinguish the difference between the Chinese people and the Communist Chinese party regime. My remarks are entirely focused on the CCP regime and its ideology. My hope is that after reading this statement, you will consider it and then act upon what you learn… each of you in a way that maximizes your own expertise, your unique knowledge, and your particular area of focus.

As is well documented, China has been working for decades to build its economic and military capacity in an effort to achieve its stated objective of global dominance by 2035. In only 30 years, China has gone from being a potential threat to America to being an imminent threat: politically, economically, and militarily.

In order to understand the complexity of the effort, it is essential to understand the pillars that buttress the CCP. Together these pillars increase the CCP’s strategic reach and tactical agility, increasing their influence, strength, and control in the arena of economics, technology, space, and warfare.

The pillars are as follows:

Pillar 1: Military-Civil Fusion

Military-Civil Fusion in China refers to the use of civilian fronts as a cover for work being done on behalf of the military and CCP.

Two examples:

Inside China, there is no functional difference between a civilian virology lab and a military virology lab. Scientists from the People’s Liberation Army carry out bioweapons research in labs disguised to look like civilian labs. They do this all over China, including in Hong Kong….including the WHO reference lab in which I worked in Hong Kong.

For example, why would General Wei Chen, a military bioweapons expert, take over the civilian Wuhan Institute of Virology in February 2020? She has been put in charge of covering up evidence of bioweapon research at the WIV. In May of 2021, she was promoted to Vice Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology.

In July 2020, a Chinese researcher was arrested in California after hiding her military affiliations. Juan Tang was one of four visiting researchers who had infiltrated a university in Sacramento. She had arrived in the US in December 2019, just as the virus was beginning to emerge in Wuhan. Ultimately, all four infiltrators were charged with visa fraud.

However, questions arise:

